Woman Who Lived Blind for 13 Years Regains Her Sight After an Unexpected Accident

Lisa Reid, who lives in Auckland, New Zealand, lost her sight at the age of 11 due to a brain tumor. Because the tumor pressed on her optic nerves, she lived blind for nearly 13 years.

In November 2000, however, an unexpected event occurred. While bending down to pet her guide dog, Lisa lost her balance and hit her head hard on a coffee table. When she woke up the next day, it became clear that approximately 80 percent of her vision had returned.

Doctors were unable to explain the exact cause of the event. Specialists suggested that the impact may have changed the condition of the tumor pressing on the optic nerve or the surrounding tissues. This change may have led to a partial recovery of nerve function.

The case is considered one of the rare medical phenomena that remain largely unexplained to this day.