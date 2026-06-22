Axe Attack Near Mosque Shocks the Public

·1·World
Axe Attack Near Mosque Shocks the Public

An attack near a mosque in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, has caused serious public concern. An individual armed with an axe attacked several people, resulting in injuries to five individuals of varying severity.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the evening of June 19 in a park area around the Broughouse Mosque located in the western part of the city. After the attack, the suspect continued their aggressive behavior, causing disorder at a gas station.

It is reported that the suspect smashed a car window and also damaged the door of a nearby pizzeria.

A naked man is walking on a city street.

The victims suffered light to moderate bodily injuries. Among them are two 22-year-old men and citizens aged 24, 27, and 39. It was noted that some of the victims are Muslims.

A 34-year-old suspect was apprehended by law enforcement agencies. Investigative bodies are currently studying all the details of the incident.

According to preliminary information, law enforcement agencies are not ruling out xenophobic motives behind the attack. In this regard, counter-terrorism units have also been involved. However, a final conclusion on the exact causes of the incident has not yet been announced.

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