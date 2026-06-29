Pakistan Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan: Situation Escalates

·43·World
Pakistan Launches Airstrikes on Afghanistan: Situation Escalates

Photo: Reuters

The situation on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has escalated once again. On Sunday, Pakistani security forces carried out major land and air operations along the border areas. As a result, at least 29 militants are reported to have been eliminated.

However, Kabul officials view the situation in a completely different light.

Pakistan's statement: A crushing blow to terrorists

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced on Monday morning that during the land attacks, four militants associated with "Jamaat-ul-Ahrar", considered a wing of the "Pakistani Taliban", were killed.

Additionally, another 25 militants were eliminated as a result of airstrikes on three specific targets in the Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan. It is reported that a large number of weapons and ammunition depots were also destroyed during the operation.

What caused this attack? The Pakistani side stated that this was a response to recent terrorist attacks. Specifically, on Saturday, an armed attack on the "Sind Rangers" facility in Karachi left three Pakistani soldiers dead and four injured.

Taliban counter-claim: "Civilians suffered"

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Taliban government, sharply condemned Pakistan's action, calling it a "cowardly aggression, crime, and brutality."

"As a result of the attacks, dozens of civilians, including women and children, were killed and injured," Mujahid said.

Taliban officials told the BBC that as a result of the airstrikes, at least 100 people were killed or injured. So far, it has not been possible to confirm the number of casualties claimed by either side through independent sources.

The unending border conflict: Why was the peace broken?

Such bloody clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan are not occurring for the first time. The root of the conflict is as follows:

  • Islamabad's claim: Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of providing shelter to terrorists who organize attacks on its territory.

  • Kabul's rebuttal: The Taliban completely deny these accusations and accuse Islamabad of launching groundless attacks on areas where civilians live.

In fact, the two countries had agreed to a ceasefire last October after bloody clashes. However, this peace, achieved with the help of international mediators, did not last long and collapsed. According to official data, hundreds of people have fallen victim to periodic airstrikes on the border in recent months.

PakistanAfghanistanTalibanKarachiBBC
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