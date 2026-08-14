Andy Robertson Close to Breaking Scotland Record

·47·Sport
Andy Robertson Close to Breaking Scotland Record

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is just five matches away from breaking the national record held by legendary Kenny Dalglish. The experienced 32-year-old full-back is expected to soon become the most-capped player in Scotland history, opening an important chapter in the country’s football story. This is what Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, former Scotland centre-back Colin Hendry called Andy Robertson’s achievement a truly "remarkable accomplishment." Hendry believes his compatriot fully deserves this recognition thanks to his professional approach and consistent performances.

A bold step toward a legendary milestone

Kenny Dalglish, known as “King Kenny,” was the only player to make more than 100 appearances for Scotland. He ended his illustrious 15-year international career in 1986. For almost four decades since then, no Scottish player had come close to matching this achievement.

Andy Robertson made his Scotland debut in 2014 and currently wears the captain’s armband with distinction. He led his national team to the 2026 World Cup, although the tournament ended in disappointment for Scotland at the group stage. The defender has shown no intention of ending his international career yet.

A new record and challenges ahead

If Robertson continues his international career, he could overtake Dalglish’s record by the end of this year. Scotland have six UEFA Nations League matches scheduled for September, October and November. The national team will face Slovenia, Switzerland and North Macedonia in those fixtures.

Andy Robertson recently ended his nine-year spell at Liverpool and joined Tottenham. If he makes a successful start at the London club, he is expected to retain his place in the starting XI under the new head coach appointed after Steve Clarke’s departure.

Former footballer Colin Hendry praised Robertson’s professional qualities in an interview: "I have worked hard for every team I played for and was twice named in the Premier League Team of the Season. But when your peers and teammates place you above everyone else, that means more to you than anything," he added.

Andy RobertsonScotlandKenny DalglishTottenhamFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Pritchard Colon, who shone with a 16-0 record, dies after 221 days in a comaPritchard Colon, who shone with a 16-0 record, dies after 221 days in a comaToday, 19:59Why Has Rodrigo Mora’s Transfer Stalled?Why Has Rodrigo Mora’s Transfer Stalled?Today, 18:39Como Considering Transfer for Chelsea Striker Liam DelapComo Considering Transfer for Chelsea Striker Liam DelapToday, 18:11PSG Stronger Than Real: Georgian Legend Comments on Kvaratskhelia’s FuturePSG Stronger Than Real: Georgian Legend Comments on Kvaratskhelia’s FutureToday, 18:00What awaits Rio Ngumoha next season?What awaits Rio Ngumoha next season?Today, 17:55Uzbekistan U-20 national team to face South Korea in Tashkent!Uzbekistan U-20 national team to face South Korea in Tashkent!Today, 17:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend