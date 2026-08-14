Andy Robertson Close to Breaking Scotland Record

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is just five matches away from breaking the national record held by legendary Kenny Dalglish. The experienced 32-year-old full-back is expected to soon become the most-capped player in Scotland history, opening an important chapter in the country’s football story. This is what Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, former Scotland centre-back Colin Hendry called Andy Robertson’s achievement a truly "remarkable accomplishment." Hendry believes his compatriot fully deserves this recognition thanks to his professional approach and consistent performances.

A bold step toward a legendary milestone

Kenny Dalglish, known as “King Kenny,” was the only player to make more than 100 appearances for Scotland. He ended his illustrious 15-year international career in 1986. For almost four decades since then, no Scottish player had come close to matching this achievement.

Andy Robertson made his Scotland debut in 2014 and currently wears the captain’s armband with distinction. He led his national team to the 2026 World Cup, although the tournament ended in disappointment for Scotland at the group stage. The defender has shown no intention of ending his international career yet.

A new record and challenges ahead

If Robertson continues his international career, he could overtake Dalglish’s record by the end of this year. Scotland have six UEFA Nations League matches scheduled for September, October and November. The national team will face Slovenia, Switzerland and North Macedonia in those fixtures.

Andy Robertson recently ended his nine-year spell at Liverpool and joined Tottenham. If he makes a successful start at the London club, he is expected to retain his place in the starting XI under the new head coach appointed after Steve Clarke’s departure.

Former footballer Colin Hendry praised Robertson’s professional qualities in an interview: "I have worked hard for every team I played for and was twice named in the Premier League Team of the Season. But when your peers and teammates place you above everyone else, that means more to you than anything," he added.