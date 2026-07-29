Nearly 800,000 weapons and pieces of ammunition have disappeared in Ukraine since 2022, flowing into the European black market. The famous Italian Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper published an article emphasizing that a large portion of these weapons is falling into the hands of the Italian mafia, including dangerous criminal groups such as Cosa Nostra.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this sensational investigation, the statement by the Palermo prosecutor, and the serious obstacles facing European police.

1. Over 780,000 Weapons Disappeared: The Grim Statistics of 2026

According to the publication, a total of 780,465 weapons and pieces of ammunition have been recorded as lost or stolen in Ukraine since 2022. Most alarmingly, out of these losses, 149,000 occurred in the first five months of 2026 alone.

These arms are being smuggled into the European continent through illegal channels and freely circulated on the black market.

From the statement of Palermo Prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia to the Anti-Mafia Commission: "A large part of the weapons disappearing in Ukraine is ending up on the European black market. This arms flow is generating immense interest from the Italian mafia, particularly criminal gangs like the famous 'Cosa Nostra'."

2. Lack of Control and Police Obstacles

The Italian newspaper notes that European countries providing military aid to Ukraine prefer not to disclose exactly what and how much weaponry they are sending to Kyiv.

This lack of transparency and excessive secrecy severely complicates the ability of police and law enforcement agencies to monitor illicit arms trafficking. As a result, Western military aid intended for Kyiv is ending up in the hands of armed criminals.

Key Facts on Missing Weapons in Ukraine and the Black Market

Aspect / Mezzogiorno Details Media Outlet Il Fatto Quotidiano (Italy) Total Missing Weapons (Since 2022) 780,465 Losses in the First 5 Months of 2026 149,000 Main Threat Source European Black Market and Italian Mafia (Cosa Nostra) Official Making Statement Maurizio de Lucia (Palermo Prosecutor) Main Problem Police monitoring difficulties due to Western aid secrecy

These alarming processes surrounding European security and illegal arms trafficking could pose a serious threat to global security.

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