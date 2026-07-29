Horror on European Black Market: Nearly 800,000 Weapons Missing in Ukraine

·122·World
Horror on European Black Market: Nearly 800,000 Weapons Missing in Ukraine

Nearly 800,000 weapons and pieces of ammunition have disappeared in Ukraine since 2022, flowing into the European black market. The famous Italian Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper published an article emphasizing that a large portion of these weapons is falling into the hands of the Italian mafia, including dangerous criminal groups such as Cosa Nostra.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this sensational investigation, the statement by the Palermo prosecutor, and the serious obstacles facing European police.

1. Over 780,000 Weapons Disappeared: The Grim Statistics of 2026

According to the publication, a total of 780,465 weapons and pieces of ammunition have been recorded as lost or stolen in Ukraine since 2022. Most alarmingly, out of these losses, 149,000 occurred in the first five months of 2026 alone.

These arms are being smuggled into the European continent through illegal channels and freely circulated on the black market.

From the statement of Palermo Prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia to the Anti-Mafia Commission:

"A large part of the weapons disappearing in Ukraine is ending up on the European black market. This arms flow is generating immense interest from the Italian mafia, particularly criminal gangs like the famous 'Cosa Nostra'."

2. Lack of Control and Police Obstacles

The Italian newspaper notes that European countries providing military aid to Ukraine prefer not to disclose exactly what and how much weaponry they are sending to Kyiv.

This lack of transparency and excessive secrecy severely complicates the ability of police and law enforcement agencies to monitor illicit arms trafficking. As a result, Western military aid intended for Kyiv is ending up in the hands of armed criminals.

Key Facts on Missing Weapons in Ukraine and the Black Market

Aspect / Mezzogiorno

Details

Media Outlet

Il Fatto Quotidiano (Italy)

Total Missing Weapons (Since 2022)

780,465

Losses in the First 5 Months of 2026

149,000

Main Threat Source

European Black Market and Italian Mafia (Cosa Nostra)

Official Making Statement

Maurizio de Lucia (Palermo Prosecutor)

Main Problem

Police monitoring difficulties due to Western aid secrecy

These alarming processes surrounding European security and illegal arms trafficking could pose a serious threat to global security.

Share this hot analytical article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and groups interested in international politics!

Do you think Western nations can tighten control over weapons sent to Ukraine, or will this undermine European security even further? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Walking 16 kilometers with a trekking pole impaled in his body, he saved his lifeWalking 16 kilometers with a trekking pole impaled in his body, he saved his lifeYesterday, 21:41Israel Continues Airstrikes on Mosques in GazaIsrael Continues Airstrikes on Mosques in GazaYesterday, 20:182-Year-Old Child Drowns in Swimming Pool in Bursa2-Year-Old Child Drowns in Swimming Pool in BursaYesterday, 20:13Heavy rains and flash floods in India bring a floating boa constrictor, terrifying residentsHeavy rains and flash floods in India bring a floating boa constrictor, terrifying residentsYesterday, 18:08Dubai Government Officially Approves "Generation Builder" Term for WomenDubai Government Officially Approves "Generation Builder" Term for WomenYesterday, 18:01Man in China Accepted to Dream University After 8-Year StruggleMan in China Accepted to Dream University After 8-Year StruggleYesterday, 16:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital