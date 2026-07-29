Exchange rates for July 30 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for July 30, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar dropped by 15.08 soums to 12,035.26 soums.

• The euro rose by 25 soums to 13,710.57 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 1.83 soums to 151.46 soums.

• The pound sterling dropped by 0.77 soums to 16,003.29 soums.

• The Japanese yen rose by 0.03 soums to 73.56 soums.

• The Swiss franc fell by 11.22 soums to 14,678.94 soums.

• The Chinese yuan dropped by 0.88 soums to 1,779.00 soums.