Internal Investigation Launched into Koson Official for Rude Behavior Toward Citizen

A video showing Ubaydulla Ochilov, head of the Koson District Department of the Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan in Kashkadarya Region, behaving rudely during an argument with a citizen has sparked widespread discussion on social networks. An internal investigation has been initiated regarding the incident.

According to reports, the incident occurred on July 28 when the citizen was asked to remove sand spilled onto the street. During the ensuing dispute between the parties, the official reportedly used rude language that violated rules of professional ethics.

The Neighborhoods Association of Uzbekistan commented on the situation, emphasizing that civil servants must adhere to a culture of polite communication with citizens in any situation. It was also noted that such behavior is strictly condemned.

An internal investigation into the incident is currently underway. Following the results of the investigation, a legal assessment of the official's actions will be provided, and appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with current legislation.