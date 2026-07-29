Rocket Lab Secures Record Contract for US Defense

Rocket Lab, a leading aerospace company, has achieved the largest financial agreement in its history. According to ixbt.com, the US Space Force has entrusted this company with a massive suborbital launch series worth 266 million dollars, designed to test the nation's next-generation missile defense systems. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This major contract was signed by the US Space Force Space Systems Command under the Rocket Systems Launch Program. Under the agreement, the company is required to perform a total of 12 suborbital flights, with an option for 6 additional missions.

The main goal of this partnership is to test new missile defense technologies for the US Armed Forces, practically verify prospective systems, and significantly accelerate their development process. Experts note that such rapid and regular tests play a crucial role in ensuring the country's national security.

New Infrastructure and Expansion Opportunities

The first launch under the initial contract is scheduled for no earlier than late 2026. Most of these missions will be carried out from Rocket Lab's new launch pad at the Pacific Spaceport Complex–Alaska on Kodiak Island.

The launch of this infrastructure opens the way for the company to significantly expand its capabilities beyond existing sites in New Zealand and Virginia. This further increases Rocket Lab's geographical reach.

Strategic Importance and Defense Position

Although Rocket Lab was previously known mainly as a leading commercial operator launching small satellites, the new agreement takes its participation in defense projects to a completely new level. The company is also strengthening its position in the responsive space launch market.

Today, government and military customers need reliable partners for rapid testing of new technologies. This record 266 million dollar contract clearly demonstrates Rocket Lab's strategic importance in fulfilling US national security tasks and further enhances its future prestige.