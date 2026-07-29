Claudio Echeverri Offered to AC Milan

As the transfer window heats up in the world of professional football, rumors surrounding promising young players are also increasing. According to GOAL.com, talented midfielder Claudio Echeverri, who belongs to Manchester City, has been offered to Italian club AC Milan. The possibility of this transfer and its terms are currently in the spotlight of the football community. According to Goal.com reports.

A year ago, leading European clubs—including teams from France, Spain, and Italy, specifically Roma—showed serious interest in the young Argentine player. At the time, the player himself agreed to the move, but the transfer did not go through. The main reason was that the Manchester City board only wanted to loan the player out without a purchase option, while Roma did not want to simply develop a player belonging to another club.

Difficult Period in Europe and Loan Experiences

Bayer Leverkusen agreed to the terms and signed the player, but his spell in Germany did not go as hoped. Under Erik ten Hag first and then other managers, the River Plate academy product did not get enough playing time. In the first part of the season, he made 11 appearances without making a significant impact.

Having moved in the winter to Girona, a club part of the City Group, the player failed to turn the situation around. Despite scoring a goal against Athletic Bilbao, he could not prevent the team from relegation to the lower division. Claudio Echeverri, whose current contract runs until 2028, is currently on a tour of Asia with Manchester City.

Future Plans and Challenges

The head coach plans to test the player in matches against Inter, K-League All-Stars, and Atlético Madrid. However, according to the English press, the Argentine midfielder is expected to move to another team once again. Intermediaries have offered him to AC Milan, who are working on strengthening their squad.

Nevertheless, after signing Andrej Kostić from the Serbian and Balkan football market, the Rossoneri have only one empty slot left for non-EU players, and their plans are different. Additionally, the player's former club River Plate also intends to take him on loan. The club president wants to bring Echeverri back alongside experienced players. However, Manchester City management, who bought the player for a $25 million release clause and want him to gain experience in top-tier European leagues, are currently only considering intra-continental options.