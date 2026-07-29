In an interview with the TASS agency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacted sharply to statements made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Lavrov emphasized that Russia is currently in a state of war with the direct followers and descendants of the Nazis.

Zamin.uz Presents details of Lavrov's sensational statement, accusations surrounding Friedrich Merz's family history, and new tensions in Moscow-Berlin relations.

1. "Be Prepared": A Sharp Verbal Blow to Berlin from Lavrov

Touching upon German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's statements about "fighting Russia" and regaining leadership in Europe, Sergey Lavrov urged Berlin not to forget the lessons of history.

From Sergey Lavrov's interview with the TASS agency: "German Chancellor Friedrich Merz openly states that they will be leaders in Europe again. If you speak out so openly, be prepared. Merz, who has repeatedly spoken of his desire to fight Russia, should remember what ultimately happened to the leaders of Nazi Germany."

2. SVR Accusations: Claims Regarding Merz's Father and Grandfather

A year ago, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) published information regarding Friedrich Merz's family roots. According to Russian intelligence, the German Chancellor was instilled with ideas of revanchism since childhood:

Father — Joachim Merz: Fought in the ranks of Hitler's army (Wehrmacht). Captured by the Americans in the spring of 1945 and sent to the US occupation zone.

Maternal Grandfather — Josef Sauvigny: Served as mayor of the city of Brilon during the Third Reich and joined the NSDAP (Nazi Party) in 1938. During his mayoralty, he renamed two streets in the city to "Adolf-Hitler-Strasse" and "Hermann-Goring-Strasse".

3. Geopolitical Tension and Escalating Rhetoric

Lavrov's statement came at a time when diplomatic conflicts between Russia and Germany have reached a peak. Berlin's active support for Ukraine and its ambitions for leadership in European security are viewed by Moscow as a direct threat and historical revanchism.

Sergey Lavrov's statement and key facts surrounding Friedrich Merz

Aspect Details Speaker Sergey Lavrov (Head of Russian MFA) Mass Media TASS News Agency Main Warning Call to remember the fate of Nazi Germany's leaders Friedrich Merz's Father Joachim Merz (Wehrmacht soldier, captured by the US in 1945) Friedrich Merz's Grandfather Josef Sauvigny (Mayor of Brilon, NSDAP member since 1938)

Diplomatic disputes and conflicts surrounding historical memory between Russia and Germany directly affect the entire European security architecture.

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In your opinion, what consequences could such verbal and political tension between Moscow and Berlin lead to in the future? Leave your thoughts and comments in the comments section!