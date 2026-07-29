Why was Mateus Fernandes left out of the Tottenham squad?

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Why was Mateus Fernandes left out of the Tottenham squad?

Tottenham Hotspur fans were understandably concerned when midfielder Mateus Fernandes, signed for £85 million in the summer transfer window, did not feature against Sydney FC. According to Goal.com, rumors about the player suffering an injury are untrue, and his omission from the matchday squad was merely a precautionary step. Goal.com reports reports that

The 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder has already become a crucial part of head coach Roberto De Zerbi's new project at the club. Therefore, his absence at the Allianz Stadium disappointed fans who feared a repeat of the team's injury woes from last previous season. Videos from recent training sessions in Australia, showing Fernandes watching from the sidelines apart from his teammates, had further heightened these anxieties.

Coaching staff's cautious plan

According to The Standard, the player's absence was not caused by a serious injury, but rather by the coaching staff's cautious policy. The grueling conditions of global pre-season tours and Roberto De Zerbi's high-intensity tactical demands are forcing the club's coaches to protect key players. The Italian tactician is paying close attention to the physical condition of his leading players to avoid losing them ahead of the season start.

It is worth noting that Mateus Fernandes was not the only one rested in the match against Sydney FC. To manage heavy workloads, De Zerbi also left a number of experienced players out of the squad. Notably, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, and Jan Paul van Hecke also did not feature in the Australia fixture, indicating a systematic rotation policy.

Quick adaptation to the new team

After joining from West Ham United, Mateus Fernandes immediately caught the eye with his high-level performances. In a friendly against MK Dons, he scored a brilliant volley to announce his quality right in his unofficial debut. During the training camp in Oceania, his playing time was also gradually increased.

Specifically, he came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute against Auckland FC, contributing to the team's 2-0 victory. Although fans wanted to see him against the Sydney club as well, the coaching staff's decision is seen as a prudent step considering the long season ahead.

TottenhamMateus FernandesRoberto De ZerbiPremier LeagueTransfers
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