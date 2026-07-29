Arsenal Drops Vinicius Pursuit and Looks for New Targets

London club Arsenal may miss out on signing a left winger to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports, the team's attempts to secure a deal with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior are likely to fail, as the royal club intends to keep their star player. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Recent reports indicated that Arsenal's management had been closely monitoring the situation in Madrid. However, despite the player's current contract running down, new negotiations are planned between Real Madrid's management and the forward. The Madrid side is fully confident they will not lose their player.

Transfer market setbacks and new plans

The summer transfer window is proving quite challenging for Mikel Arteta's coaching staff. Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, whom the Londoners had been tracking for a long time, unexpectedly moved to Chelsea in July. This transfer, worth a total of £117 million, completely altered Arsenal's plans.

As a result, the English club is forced to consider other star candidates for the left wing. Initially, Ajax player Mika Godts was also on the London club's radar. However, questions regarding the young Belgian's price tag and lack of Champions League experience relegated this transfer to a secondary option.

Alternative options and future steps

Arsenal have already brought in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge to strengthen this position. Although the £34 million deal provides the team with a depth option, he does not yet fully match the superstar status the fans are hoping for.

Experts note that several other interesting players remain available on the transfer market for Arsenal. Specifically, landing experienced performers like Luis Diaz remains a difficult task for now, but Mikel Arteta's side will continue working to further strengthen their squad ahead of the season.