Tottenham defeat Sydney on penalties in pre-season friendly

·37·Sport
Tottenham defeat Sydney on penalties in pre-season friendly

Tottenham took to the pitch in Australia against Sydney FC as part of their summer pre-season preparations. Despite a 1-1 draw in regular time, Roberto De Zerbi's side triumphed 4-2 on penalties to secure their third win of the summer. The game's standout moment was a stunning free-kick scored by Mathys Tel, according to Goal.com reports .

Goal.com reports that the 21-year-old forward showcased his brilliant potential in front of Australian fans. In the 29th minute of the match, Mathys Tel opened the scoring by curling a precise free-kick from about 25 yards out into the top corner. This action by the player, who joined Tottenham from Bayern Munich last summer for £30 million, further intensified the competition in the team's attacking line.

Squad changes and cautious steps

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi chose a cautious approach for the Sydney trip, leaving a number of key players out of the starting lineup to prevent physical risks. In particular, the absence of £85 million summer signing Matheus Fernandes initially sparked injury concerns among fans. However, according to reports, the Portuguese midfielder was simply rested as part of the rotation policy.

Experienced players such as James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, and Micky van de Ven also missed the match. Nevertheless, one of the positive pieces of news for Tottenham fans was club-record signing Sandro Tonali. The former Newcastle midfielder came on at half-time to gain valuable match practice.

Decisive moments in the penalty shootout

In the second half of the game, Sydney managed to equalize. A mistake by Tottenham substitute Kota Takai allowed the ball to fall to Takahiro Sekine, who easily scored. This error pushed the match's fate to a penalty shootout.

In the ensuing penalty shootout to determine the winner, summer signing Martin Dubravka made a crucial save to rescue his team from a difficult situation. Following the reliable performance of the former Burnley goalkeeper, Dane Scarlett converted the decisive penalty to hand Tottenham a 4-2 final victory.

TottenhamMathys TelRoberto De ZerbiSydney FCFootball
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