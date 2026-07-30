China's Fascinating Method: What Is the “Iron Ear” and How Does It Affect?

·77·World
China's Fascinating Method: What Is the “Iron Ear” and How Does It Affect?

In China, an unusual method called the “iron ear” is considered one of the interesting practices of traditional medicine. This method is based on ancient acupressure principles, using special metal rings to simultaneously stimulate biologically active points on the ear.

According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, the ear contains numerous reflex points connected to various organs and systems of the human body. Therefore, it is noted that applying pressure to these points can help balance energy flow in the body, relax muscles, improve blood circulation, and reduce stress and fatigue.

While some people report feeling lighter and experiencing reduced tension in their neck and shoulder muscles after the treatment, scientific studies have not fully confirmed the method's effectiveness. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that research on acupuncture and acupressure has been conducted in certain cases, but sufficient and reliable clinical evidence regarding the “iron ear” method is lacking.

Nevertheless, the “iron ear” remains an unusual procedure found in China today, sparking the interest of many tourists and traditional medicine enthusiasts.

ChinaWorld Health Organization
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