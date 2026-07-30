Karim Adeyemi states he is not afraid of competition with Lamine Yamal

Forward Karim Adeyemi, who has joined Catalan club Barcelona, has stated that he is not afraid to compete with star player Lamine Yamal for a spot in the starting lineup. After moving from Borussia Dortmund, the German footballer spoke about his chances ahead of the new season and his relationship with head coach Hansi Flick, according to Goal.com. reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 24-year-old forward, who gave an interview during Barcelona's pre-season training camp at Saint George's Park, noted that he is adapting quickly to the conditions at the Catalan club. He stated that the intense competition in the team does not scare him; on the contrary, it boosts his self-confidence.

Hansi Flick's phone call was the decisive factor in the transfer

Touching upon how the transfer process unfolded, Karim Adeyemi emphasized that a single phone call from head coach Hansi Flick was enough to make his dream move happen. It was revealed that there is a high level of mutual trust between the coach and the player, who previously worked together in the Germany national team.

According to the player, Flick did not need to make much effort to convince him. He simply called and asked if he wanted to come to Catalonia, and Adeyemi noted that he did not hesitate for a second when receiving an offer from one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Competition with Lamine Yamal and duties on the pitch

Karim Adeyemi gave a firm and open answer to the question about wing competition with young star Lamine Yamal. He strongly believes that he is not afraid of any player and will have the opportunity to take the pitch if he can display his best game.

This transfer is expected to further expand Barcelona's attacking options and increase competition. Hansi Flick's acquisition of this forward will undoubtedly multiply tactical options in upcoming matches.