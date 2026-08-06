Drone Attacks on Four Russian Regions: One Dead

One person was killed and six others were injured after a drone struck a private home in Russia’s Kursk Region. That same night, two people were also injured in Belgorod Region, while defense and security measures were tightened in the Moscow and Yaroslavl areas بسبب the risk of air attacks.

All information is based on statements from Russian regional leaders and operational headquarters. The full details of the attacks cannot yet be completely verified through independent sources.

Drone Strikes Private Home

According to Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein, the incident occurred on the evening of August 5 in the village of Kozyrevka, in the Bolshesoldatsky District.

According to him, an unmanned aircraft struck a private home. One person was killed and six others sustained injuries of varying severity. No further information has yet been provided about the victims’ condition or how many people were in the house at the time of the incident.

Kozyrevka is located near areas bordering Ukraine. Local services are reportedly working to address the consequences of the strike and inspect the scene.

Two People Injured in Belgorod

A member of the Orlan volunteer unit was injured in a drone attack in the city of Shebekino, Belgorod Region. According to the regional operational headquarters, he received medical assistance.

Another incident was reported in the settlement of Maslova Pristan in Shebekino District. An official statement said that a drone targeted a car, and the man inside independently sought medical attention for blast and shrapnel injuries.

No full information has been released about the damage to the vehicle or the victim’s current condition.

Three Drones Flying Toward Moscow Reportedly Shot Down

On the night leading into August 6, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that three drones heading toward the capital had been destroyed by Russian air-defense forces.

According to him, emergency services were working at the sites where drone fragments fell. Initial reports did not mention any casualties or serious damage to buildings.

In such situations, drones approaching Moscow airspace can also affect airport operations. However, no official information was provided about flight restrictions that night.

Road From Yaroslavl Toward Moscow Closed

A drone threat was also declared in Yaroslavl Region, northeast of Moscow.

Regional Governor Mikhail Yevraev said that traffic from Yaroslavl toward Moscow had been temporarily suspended for security reasons. The restriction began at the intersection of Moscow Avenue and the Southwestern Bypass Road.

Residents were asked to postpone trips in that direction or use alternative routes. Initial reports did not mention any drones being shot down, explosions, or destruction in the area.

What Did the Night’s Incidents Show?

While people were injured in Kursk and Belgorod, the main measures in Moscow and Yaroslavl focused on intercepting drones and temporarily restricting public movement.

However, the fact that a drone struck an object such as a private home or car shows that civilians in areas away from the front line remain at risk. A direct drone strike, its explosion, or fragments falling after it is shot down can all have similarly serious consequences.

According to current information, the incidents in the four regions left one person dead and at least eight injured in total. Further official updates on the number of casualties may follow.

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