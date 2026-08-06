Video of Islam Makhachev Sewing His Clothes Leaves Fans Astonished (Video)

A video featuring UFC fighter Islam Makhachev is being widely discussed on social media. In the footage, a commentator asks the athlete what he is doing. Makhachev replies that he is sewing his own shirt.

The commentator reminds him that he could have given the job to a tailor, whose service would cost only $5. In response, the fighter jokingly says that he has no money right now and will have some next week.

“I sew better than tailors because I learned how to do it from my grandmother,” Makhachev said.

Fans liked his modesty and sewing skills. In the comments, users praised the fighter for being independent not only in the octagon but also in everyday life.