Noel Mikaelyan makes a surprise choice: Opetaia is his new opponent

·69·Sport
Noel Mikaelyan makes a surprise choice: Opetaia is his new opponent

A major cruiserweight clash is taking shape. Armenia’s Noel Mikaelyan has chosen to face the unbeaten Jai Opetaia instead of taking the expected title fight against David Benavidez.

The fight will be the co-main event of a major boxing night in Las Vegas on September 12. In the main event, Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn will battle for the welterweight title.

Why did the fight with Benavidez fall through?

As the reigning WBC champion, Mikaelyan was supposed to make a mandatory defense against David Benavidez. On May 29, the World Boxing Council officially ordered the bout and instructed the sides to finalize negotiations.

However, Mikaelyan’s team says that despite more than 60 days passing, they never received a formal and specific financial offer from Benavidez’s camp. Anthony Gerges, the Armenian boxer’s adviser, said they accepted the option of fighting Opetaia because they did not want to remain inactive for an extended period.

Therefore, describing the decision simply as an attempt to avoid Benavidez would not reflect the full picture. The WBC ordered the fight, but the sides failed to reach a final agreement on the contract and financial terms.

Why did Opetaia lose his IBF title?

Jai Opetaia was previously the IBF world champion. However, after taking part in an unsanctioned fight against Brandon Glanton for the Zuffa Boxing title in March, the IBF stripped him of its championship.

According to the IBF, the fight was initially approved under certain conditions. After a press conference revealed that the Zuffa Boxing title would also be at stake, the organization withdrew its sanction. Following a meeting on March 19, the IBF title was declared vacant.

Opetaia went on to defeat Glanton convincingly on points and became the first cruiserweight champion in Zuffa Boxing history. The Australian boxer also continues to hold The Ring title.

Which titles will be on the line?

The Opetaia–Mikaelyan fight will take place at cruiserweight, up to 90.7 kilograms. Under the current plan, Opetaia’s The Ring and Zuffa Boxing titles are expected to be at stake.

The status of Mikaelyan’s WBC title is still unclear. The organization ordered him to make a mandatory defense against Benavidez, and there has been no official announcement that the decision has been overturned. Some reports say that, for now, only Opetaia’s titles will be on the line.

Therefore, it is too early to call this a “four-belt unification fight.” Unless the WBC makes a separate decision, Mikaelyan may not defend his title in the ring—or could even be stripped of it.

The toughest test against an unbeaten favorite

Jai Opetaia has had 30 professional fights and won every one of them. He has stopped 23 opponents and stands out for his mobility, high pace and powerful left hand.

Noel Mikaelyan has 28 wins, three losses and 12 knockouts on his record. In December 2025, he defeated Badou Jack on points to reclaim the WBC title.

Opetaia can be considered the favorite in this matchup. However, Mikaelyan is an experienced boxer who judges distance well and remains composed in major fights. If the Australian tries to apply early pressure, the Armenian champion is expected to rely on counterattacks and long-range punches.

Reports of a record purse remain unconfirmed

Speculation has circulated that Mikaelyan could receive the biggest purse of his career for this fight. Although there has been considerable talk about Zuffa Boxing paying athletes well, the purse allocated for the Opetaia–Mikaelyan fight has not been officially disclosed.

It is also unclear whether Mikaelyan has signed a long-term contract with Zuffa Boxing or agreed to a one-fight deal. Therefore, there is currently no basis for definitively calling the purse “the biggest of his career.”

The Las Vegas card just got even stronger

The September 12 boxing event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Ryan Garcia–Conor Benn fight has officially been announced as the night’s main event.

Adding Opetaia and Mikaelyan has significantly raised the sporting value of the card. On one side is the unbeaten Opetaia, who considers himself the best in the division. On the other is Mikaelyan, who chose a completely different and even more dangerous path after his mandatory defense fell through.

On September 12, the ring will show whether Mikaelyan’s decision was a courageous step or the biggest mistake of his career. Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!

Noel MikaelyanJai OpetaiaDavid BenavidezWorld Boxing CouncilLas Vegas
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