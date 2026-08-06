A Major Data Center to Be Built on the Site of a Historic London Brewery

·49·Technology
A Major Data Center to Be Built on the Site of a Historic London Brewery

The UK government has approved a project to build a modern data center with a capacity of 5.2 MW on the site of London’s historic Truman Brewery. The decision is being viewed as an important step toward developing digital infrastructure in the capital, but it has sparked heated debate among local residents and urban planners. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, the reconstruction project had previously been rejected by the local council of the Tower Hamlets district. However, following an appeal by the site owner, the matter was referred to central government bodies for consideration and was ultimately approved after government intervention.

Project Details and Controversy

Angela Rayner, the country’s Secretary of State for Housing, approved the project. According to the document, the existing old buildings on the site will be demolished and a new data center with a total area of 5266 square meters will be built. Officials cited the current facility’s dilapidated condition, as well as public-order violations and safety concerns.

Nevertheless, the decision has caused serious discontent among local residents. A petition opposing construction of the new data center collected more than 3600 signatures. Critics of the project fear that it will worsen environmental conditions and argue that the site would be better used for residential development.

The Future of the Historic Site and Digital Infrastructure

An alternative plan commissioned by the local council proposed building a total of 350 homes on the site, including 44 social housing units. However, central government representatives said that sufficient evidence had not been provided to confirm the feasibility of this option. The reconstruction, estimated to cost £500 million, will fundamentally transform the character of the area.

For context, Truman Brewery was founded in the 17th century and had become one of the world’s largest breweries by the end of the 19th century before ceasing operations in 1989. In 1995, the complex was purchased by entrepreneur Eli Zaluf. Today, the site is already home to three data centers operated by Digital Realty, established after the company acquired Interxion in 2019.

Data CenterLondonTruman BreweryTechnologyUnited Kingdom
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