The World’s Freshwater Reserves: Which Country Leads the Ranking?

Many countries have large freshwater reserves, but the picture changes dramatically when the figures are divided by population. An analysis by Visual Capitalist, based on World Bank and Our World in Data figures, found Iceland to be the clear leader in renewable freshwater resources per capita.

According to the latest available data, Iceland has nearly 445,000 cubic meters of water per person per year. This is 1.5 times higher than in second-place Guyana.

Why is Iceland so far ahead of the others?

The indicator used in the ranking measures the ratio of river flows generated by rainfall and replenishable groundwater within a country to its population.

In Iceland, this figure is 445,023 cubic meters per person per year. In American measurement units, that is approximately 15.7 million cubic feet.

Three main factors contribute to this remarkable result:

the abundance of glaciers and water-rich rivers;

relatively plentiful precipitation throughout the year;

the very small population.

In other words, Iceland’s advantage is explained not only by the amount of water, but also by the small number of people sharing this resource.

Guyana and Suriname also rank highly

Guyana took second place, with more than 293,000 cubic meters of water per person per year. In Suriname, the figure is nearly 159,000 cubic meters.

Both countries are located in a humid region near the equator. Heavy rainfall, large rivers and relatively small populations have placed them near the top of the ranking.

Based on 2022 data, the top 10 are as follows:

Rank Country Per person, cubic meters/year 1 Iceland 445,023 2 Guyana 293,317 3 Suriname 158,867 4 Bhutan 99,880 5 Papua New Guinea 78,510 6 Canada 73,170 7 Norway 70,000 8 Gabon 67,470 9 New Zealand 64,350 10 Solomon Islands 57,230

Large reserves do not guarantee a top position

Brazil, Russia and Canada are among the world’s richest countries in terms of total renewable water resources. However, when calculated per capita, a country’s size or the total volume of its rivers is not enough.

For example, Russia has nearly 29,900 cubic meters of water per person per year. Although this is a very large figure, it is approximately 15 times lower than Iceland’s result.

Moreover, water availability does not mean that the resource is located conveniently for people or agriculture. Many major water sources in Canada and Russia are far from densely populated centers.

Therefore, even when a country has abundant water overall, shortages may occur in certain cities or agricultural areas.

How much water is available per person in Uzbekistan?

According to the World Bank’s corresponding indicator, Uzbekistan has approximately 468 cubic meters of internal renewable freshwater per person per year.

This is nearly 950 times less than Iceland’s figure. Among neighboring countries, in Kazakhstan, the figure is 3,212, in Kyrgyzstan, it is 7,015, while in Tajikistan it is 6,232 cubic meters.

According to the FAO approach, when internal renewable water resources amount to less than 1,000 cubic meters per person per year, water availability can become a serious constraint on socioeconomic development. The range of 500–1,000 cubic meters is one of the thresholds used to assess chronic water scarcity.

However, Uzbekistan’s water supply does not depend solely on resources generated within the country. Water from transboundary rivers such as the Amu Darya and Syr Darya also plays a decisive role in the economy and agriculture. Therefore, the figure of 468 cubic meters represents only internal renewable resources, not the total volume of water actually used in the country.

What does this ranking not show?

A high position does not mean that everyone has access to clean drinking water or that water infrastructure works perfectly.

The indicator does not account for:

water quality;

the ability to deliver it to the population;

seasonal droughts;

differences between regions;

the condition of reservoirs and pipelines;

efficiency in agriculture.

Our World in Data also notes that country estimates are based on assessments from different years and sources and do not fully reflect seasonal or regional differences. Therefore, the ranking should be viewed not as a ready-made assessment of water security, but as a ratio between natural resources and population.

Iceland’s result of 445,000 cubic meters shows a rare combination of nature and demographics. But when it comes to water, true wealth is not the reserve itself—it is the ability to manage it properly for people, the economy and future generations. Share your opinion in the comments and pass this article on to your friends via Telegram or other social networks!