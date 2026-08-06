Joseph Parker returns to the ring: new decision in cocaine case

The path has been cleared for former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker to return to professional boxing. The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed that the temporary suspension imposed on the New Zealander has been lifted.

Parker was temporarily suspended from competition after traces of cocaine were found in a doping test he submitted following his fight against Fabio Wardley last October. The boxer has denied intentionally using banned substances.

“I will be back in the ring soon”

In a statement on social media, the 34-year-old boxer expressed his satisfaction at being able to continue his career.

“I am pleased to confirm that my suspension has been lifted, and I will return to the ring soon. I am not entitled to discuss this in detail until all the particulars have been fully agreed.”

The British Boxing Board of Control also confirmed that the temporary suspension had been lifted, but provided no further information about the legal basis for the decision or the results of the investigation.

For this reason, it is too early to interpret the current decision as a full exoneration for Parker. He has regained the right to return to the ring, but some formalities related to the process may not yet be complete.

What was found in the doping test?

Parker fought Fabio Wardley in London on October 25, 2025. It was reported that a sample collected by VADA that day contained the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.

Although cocaine is not considered a classic performance-enhancing drug, it is among the substances prohibited during competition. The circumstances of the case, including when and how the substance entered his system, could affect any potential sanction.

Parker said the result came as a surprise to him and denied any violation. His team also expressed confidence that the investigation would clarify the situation.

His winning streak ended against Wardley

The clash with Fabio Wardley was one of the decisive turning points in Parker’s career. The New Zealander was competitive for much of the fight, but the referee stopped the contest in the 11th round after a series of punches from his opponent.

The defeat ended Parker’s six-fight winning streak. During that run, he defeated leading heavyweights such as Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole, becoming one of the main contenders for Oleksandr Usyk’s world title.

After the doping case emerged, his career in the ring was put on hold for nearly eight months.

The comeback will not be easy

Parker was the WBO heavyweight champion from 2016 to 2018. His record stands at 36 wins and four defeats.

However, an immediate title fight after such a long layoff appears unlikely. The boxer may first have one or more tune-up bouts to assess his physical condition and rebuild his position in the rankings.

Parker’s next opponent, fight date and venue have not yet been announced. His statement suggests that negotiations have already begun and that an official announcement may not be far away.

The most important question remains open

The lifting of the temporary suspension was a major relief for Parker. He can now obtain another licence and compete in professional bouts.

However, two important questions remain open for the boxing community: how did the cocaine metabolite enter his system, and on what grounds was the temporary ban lifted?

Until these details are disclosed, Parker’s return may be officially cleared from a sporting standpoint, but the controversy surrounding the doping case cannot be considered fully resolved. He must now rebuild his reputation not through statements, but through his performances in the ring after a lengthy layoff. Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!