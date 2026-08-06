Traffic police officer stopped Durdona Qurbonova — the reason was unexpected... (video)

Actress Durdona Qurbonova shared an amusing incident involving her new car with her fans. According to her, a traffic police officer stopped the vehicle and, instead of issuing a fine, gave her money as a “ko‘rmana” gift.

In a video circulating on social media, the actress shows the banknote inside the car and humorously recounts what happened. The footage also shows that the unexpected gift lifted her spirits.

“They just gave me a ko‘rmana gift”

According to Durdona Qurbonova, the traffic police officer who stopped her saw the new car and offered her a unique congratulation.

“They just gave me a ko‘rmana gift. A traffic police officer stopped me and said, ‘This is a ko‘rmana gift for your new car,’ and gave me some money, can you believe it?”

Usually, when a driver is stopped by a traffic police officer, they expect their documents to be checked or to discuss traffic rules. This time, however, the situation ended in a completely different way.

The actress showed the money in her hand to the camera and jokingly emphasized that nothing like this had ever happened to her before.

“Have you ever received money from traffic police officers?”

Delighted by the incident, Durdona Qurbonova also asked her followers an intriguing question:

“Have you ever received money from traffic police officers? Look, they gave me a ko‘rmana gift.”

She then continued the joke, saying that she would now stop for every traffic police officer.

“I’ll stop for every traffic police officer now. Have some money ready for me.”

These remarks were not a serious call to action, but a joke about the unexpected way the incident had ended. The actress also recounted the story in a lighthearted mood in the video.

What situation was captured in the footage?

The video shows Durdona Qurbonova sitting inside her car at night. She is holding the steering wheel with one hand and showing the banknote she was given to the camera with the other.

The actress displays the “ko‘rmana” gift given for her new car with a mixture of pride and surprise. Her words and facial expression make it clear that the small gift turned into an unexpected but pleasant experience.

A new car began with a new memory

In Uzbek families, there is a tradition of giving a “ko‘rmana” gift to mark the purchase of a new home, car or other major item. Such gifts are usually given by loved ones, relatives or friends.

For Durdona Qurbonova, one of the first memorable events involving her new car was the traffic police officer’s congratulation. The actress’s humorous video also attracted the attention of social media users precisely because of this unexpected incident.

An ordinary stop on the road can sometimes end not with a fine, but with good spirits and a memorable experience. Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances on Telegram or other social networks!