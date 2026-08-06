North Korea’s 120-Missile Unit Reportedly Heads to Russia

A North Korean missile unit may have begun deploying in Russia’s western regions. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, a group of about 90 North Korean soldiers is being sent to Voronezh region.

The unit is reportedly planned to operate as part of Russia’s 112th Missile Brigade and be equipped with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers. However, neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has confirmed this information.

How many missiles have been delivered to Russia so far?

Andriy Chernyak, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, told Reuters that Pyongyang had sent Russia a new batch of 40 KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles, along with military specialists.

The final complement of 120 missiles and six launchers has not yet been formed. Chernyak said the unit’s full configuration could be determined after the next round of high-level talks.

A Reuters source familiar with the matter also said that the United States was aware of the deployment plan but provided no further details. Russia’s Defense Ministry and North Korea’s mission to the UN did not respond to the agency’s requests for comment.

Therefore, it would be incorrect to conclude that all 120 missiles have already been delivered to Russia. For now, the issue concerns a new batch of 40 missiles and a unit expected to be expanded.

What role will North Korean troops play?

The precise role of North Korean personnel in missile operations is not yet known. They may operate the missiles independently, provide technical assistance to Russian troops, or service the launchers.

Ukrainian intelligence said the information came from confidential sources. As a result, all details about the unit’s deployment and tasks cannot be independently verified through open sources.

If confirmed, this information would mark a new stage in military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Pyongyang has previously sent weapons and military personnel to Moscow, but the missile unit itself could now be deployed on Russian territory.

Why are KN-23 and KN-24 missiles dangerous?

The KN-23 and KN-24 are short-range ballistic missiles that perform roles similar to Russia’s Iskander missiles. According to Ukrainian military sources, North Korean missiles have a greater range and larger warheads, but are less accurate than Russian missiles.

Their lower accuracy does not reduce the threat they pose. On the contrary, a missile missing its target can increase casualties in populated areas.

According to Ukrainian intelligence estimates, North Korea supplied Russia with 150 KN-23 and KN-24 missiles from late 2023 through August 2025. At least two missiles from the new batch were reportedly used against Ukraine last week.

Rob Lee, an analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia, said ballistic missiles remain one of the weakest points of Ukraine’s defenses. An increase in such weapons available to Russia would place even greater pressure on Ukrainian air defenses.

The August 5 attack exposed a weak point

On August 5 Russia attacked Ukraine with 24 ballistic missiles, four high-speed missiles of the Zircon or Oniks type, and 115 drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down some of the drones but failed to intercept any of the missiles.

The strikes on Kyiv and surrounding areas killed 17 people and injured at least 44. Ukraine said a brewery, a postal sorting center, and construction-material warehouses were damaged. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that the targets were used for military purposes. The parties’ statements about the facilities’ functions could not be fully compared independently.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2026 the country had received air-defense missiles from its allies equal to only one-third of the amount received in 2025. The shortage of interceptors for Patriot systems, which can shoot down ballistic missiles, has become particularly acute.

The energy system could be targeted again in winter

Ukraine says Russia is accelerating ballistic-missile production ahead of the winter season. Kyiv fears that mass attacks on power plants, substations, and other energy facilities could intensify again during the cold months.

The arrival of an additional 120 missiles from North Korea could allow Russia to continue strikes in several directions for a longer period. In Ukraine, each ballistic missile requires expensive Patriot interceptors, which are available only in limited numbers.

Rob Lee stressed that the state of Ukraine’s air defenses in winter was a serious concern. In his view, an increase in the number of ballistic missiles would make protecting the energy network even more difficult.

How many North Korean troops are in Russia?

According to Andriy Chernyak, about 9,500 North Korean troops currently remain in Russia’s Kursk region. Ukrainian intelligence said they are not currently taking part in direct combat operations against Ukraine.

Russia and North Korea signed a mutual-defense treaty in 2024. According to Ukrainian officials’ estimates, Pyongyang sent around 14,000 troops in total to support the fighting in Kursk region.

Ukraine also claims that Russia is preparing in Voronezh region to receive another 30,000 North Korean troops. This information has likewise not been confirmed by Moscow or Pyongyang.

What is the main danger of this new phase?

The central issue in this report is not just the number of missiles. If North Korea’s specialized missile unit truly begins operating on Russian territory, Pyongyang will shift from being a weapons supplier to Moscow to a partner directly involved in missile operations.

For now, the Ukrainian intelligence reports require independent confirmation. The unit’s precise role, when the 120 missiles will be delivered, and where they will be used remain unknown.

However, recent large-scale attacks have shown one thing: while Ukraine lacks sufficient means to counter ballistic missiles, any new missile shipment poses a serious threat even to cities far from the front. Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts on Telegram or other social networks!