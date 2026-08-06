Zulayxo Boyxonova: «The kernel is sweeter than the pit» (video)

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Zulayxo Boyxonova: «The kernel is sweeter than the pit» (video)

People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Zulayxo Boyxonova spoke candidly about her love for her grandchildren. The singer admitted that she loved her children very much, but did not hide the fact that completely different feelings emerged in her heart after her grandchild was born.

In an interview on the «Omon-omon» program, she also spoke about her family, her mother-in-law’s role in raising her children, and how important it is to show a child affection from an early age.

«It turns out I did not love you as much as I love my grandchildren»

The singer expressed her feelings through the popular proverb «The kernel is sweeter than the pit». This expression means that after having children, grandchildren become even sweeter and more precious.

«I love my grandchildren more than my children. Apparently, that is why they say, “The kernel is sweeter than the pit”», — said Zulayxo Boyxonova.

She also mentioned, with humor and sincerity, that she openly tells her children Firdavs and Madina about this.

«Firdavs, Madina, I tell them: I loved you, but it turns out I did not love you as much as I love my grandchildren».

Open biographical sources also record that the singer has a son named Firdavs and a daughter named Madina.

Her mother-in-law greatly helped raise her children

Zulayxo Boyxonova recalled that when her children were young, she was always busy because she worked at the theater while also handling household responsibilities.

At that time, her mother-in-law provided her with significant help in caring for the children. The singer mentioned this with gratitude and acknowledged that the work and creative activity of her youth also affected the amount of time she was able to devote to her family.

«At that time, we mostly served our mothers-in-law at home, and we also worked at the theater. Because we were busy, my mother-in-law helped raise our children».

Her words suggest that the time she now spends with her grandchildren is, in a sense, also making up for the quiet and carefree moments she missed when her own children were small.

Even the noise at home is pleasant now

The singer said that the disorder in the house when her grandchildren visit, toys scattered around, and the children’s noise all bring her special joy.

«They do not say “A house with children is like a bazaar” for nothing. The scattered toys and all the shouting and noise — everything is pleasant».

Zulayxo Boyxonova views this scene, which might tire adults in everyday life, as something that brings life and warmth into the home.

As time passes, people’s perspectives change as well: sounds that once seemed like noise may later become their most longed-for memories.

«A child should not have to seek affection outside the home»

The most moving part of the interview was about showing affection to children. According to Boyxonova, a person’s future emotional stability and attitude toward others are closely connected to the love they experience in the family.

«The more affection you give them from an early age, and the more often you tell them the most beautiful words in your heart until they are five or seven years old, the better-rounded the child will grow up».

The singer spoke from her own life experience. In her view, a child who receives attention, kind words, and trust at home will not be forced to seek the affection they lacked elsewhere after growing up.

«They will not seek that affection outside, because they will have experienced love at home».

A new happiness that came with her grandchildren

Zulayxo Boyxonova’s interview showed the famous singer’s image outside the stage — as a mother and grandmother.

She said that she loved her grandchildren more than her children not to compare them or belittle anyone, but to express the new feeling she discovered after becoming a grandmother.

Raising children is often accompanied by responsibility, worries, and hurried decisions. In a relationship with grandchildren, a person has more time, patience, and life experience. Perhaps that is the mysterious meaning behind the saying «The kernel is sweeter than the pit». Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances on Telegram or other social networks!

Zulayxo BoyxonovaUzbekistanOmon-omon
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