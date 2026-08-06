Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Multimillion-Euro Supercar Garage

·139·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Multimillion-Euro Supercar Garage

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his personal car collection, valued at millions of euros, on his social media page. According to Goal.com, the 41-year-old Portuguese forward posted three photos of his luxury garage with the brief caption: “My toys.” Goal.com reports that.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s fleet reportedly includes extremely rare and expensive sports cars. His collection is said to feature four Ferraris, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Porsche 911, two Bugattis and a McLaren Senna, among other lavish supercars.

The Rare Collection and Its Value

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the owner of around 13 sports cars in total. The rare garage is estimated to be worth approximately €11 million. The collection is the result of the footballer’s immense earnings during his spells at leading clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, as well as his two decades in Saudi Arabia.

The photo was published while the footballer was on holiday. After Portugal’s participation in the 2026 World Cup came to an end, the experienced forward relaxed with his family in Mallorca. At the same time, his club Al-Nassr was holding its preseason training camp in Lisbon.

Preparations Ahead of the New Season

Ronaldo was seen on the touchline during Al-Nassr’s friendly against Almería, where he greeted his teammates. However, the coaching staff had devised an additional physical recovery programme for him, and he joined full training at a later date.

Al-Nassr’s training camp in Lisbon concluded in August, and the team returned to Riyadh. Ahead of the start of the new Saudi Pro League season, Ronaldo joined the squad for full training. Al-Nassr won the title last season, ending the club’s trophy drought that had continued since Ronaldo’s Serie A triumph with Juventus in 2020.

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