Capybaras Enter Parliament and Bring Session to a Halt

A regional parliamentary session in Brazil was briefly suspended because of unexpected guests. According to Fox News, several capybaras entered the Legislative Assembly building of Mato Grosso state, astonishing staff.

The incident occurred on July 30 in Cuiabá. While parliamentary staff tried to escort the animals out of the building, the capybaras wandered calmly through the corridors and halls without showing any concern.

Reportedly, such incidents are not unusual in the area. Because the parliament building is located near a park inhabited by wild animals, capybaras occasionally find their way inside.

Fortunately, the animals did not harm anyone. Soon afterward, they left the building on their own. A video of the capybaras’ tour of parliament quickly went viral on social media.

Capybaras are among the world’s largest rodents. Native to South America, these animals are known for their calm nature and relaxed attitude toward people. As a result, they have become some of the most popular animals on social media in recent years.