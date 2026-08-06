Kitten in a Cardboard Cart Wins Hearts Worldwide

Born with a congenital mobility problem A kitten named Gelato has touched the hearts of millions of people on social media with his moving story. As a result, he received a new wheelchair made with a special 3D printer.

Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter said Gelato initially could not walk independently, and none of the available wheelchairs fit him. So chief veterinary technician Mallory Smith made him a temporary cart from cardboard, a ruler, Hot Wheels toy wheels, and adhesive tape.

Photos showing the unusual invention quickly spread across social media and attracted the attention of thousands of users. Soon afterward, donations made it possible to gift Gelato a new, custom-sized wheelchair produced with a 3D printer.

Shelter staff emphasized that this result was achieved thanks to the support of social media users. Gelato can now move much more freely with his new wheelchair.

Officials said the story once again proved that compassion and collective effort can change the life of even an animal in the most difficult circumstances.