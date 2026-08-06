After winning the title, Gavi keeps his promise and radically changes his look

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Gavi, a talented player for the club, kept the promise he made to fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After Spain won the tournament’s top prize, the footballer kept his word and dyed his hair pink. He announced this on his official Instagram page.

The 22-year-old footballer posted a photo of himself with his new look on social media, showing fans his transformed appearance. The image quickly sparked widespread discussion and was met with great interest from social media users.

It was previously reported that Gavi had announced during this year’s World Cup that he would dye his hair pink if Spain won the title. After the national team triumphed in the tournament, the footballer fulfilled his promise without delay and once again proved that he keeps his word.

Interestingly, Gavi is not the only footballer who kept a promise after Spain won the title. Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella also kept a previous promise by getting a tattoo on his arm depicting the face of Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente.

As a reminder, Spain defeated Argentina 1–0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The only goal of the match was scored by Ferran Torres and that goal handed Spain its next World Cup title.

Gavi’s new look has generated significant interest among football fans, once again showing that he remained true to the promise he made in celebration of winning the title.