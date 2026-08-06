Temirov to stage blockbuster Istanbul fight against former UFC star

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Temirov to stage blockbuster Istanbul fight against former UFC star

Uzbek UFC fighter Ramazon Temirov, who stunned the global sports community with a spectacular victory in Abu Dhabi, is set to return to the octagon soon. Our compatriot will face a former UFC star in his debut fight in the ACBJJ League.

Oktogonuz reports that Ramazon Temirov will make his debut at the ACBJJ 22 tournament, which will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on 30 August this year.

The opponent has been revealed: Muhammad Mokaev, from theUnited Kingdom!

In one of the main fights in Istanbul, Temirov is expected to face former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who was born in Dagestan and represents the United Kingdom.

Earlier, Temirov himself told Olamsport.com reporters that he would fight a highly experienced athlete at the Istanbul tournament. The identity of that opponent has now been confirmed.

A spectacular run in professional sport

As a reminder, Ramazon Temirov recently—on 25 July, in Abu Dhabi, put on another spectacular performance at UFC Fight Night 282 .

On that occasion, our compatriot stunned fans by handing Australian fighter Steve Erceg, who was ranked among the top contenders, a brutal technical knockout in the very first round .

The upcoming clash with Mokaev is also expected to be extremely important and fiercely contested for both fighters.

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Ramazon TemirovMuhammad MokaevIstanbulTurkeyUFC
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