Carnage in Los Angeles: Who Will Enter the Octagon at UFC 331?

The world’s most prestigious MMA promotion has completed preparations for another spectacular numbered event. UFC 331 will take place in Los Angeles, USA, at dawn on September 20 local time.

The promotion’s leadership has officially unveiled the full card for this highly anticipated night, featuring a stacked lineup of high-level fights.

Main event: Joshua Van defends his title against Alexandre Pantoja

The evening’s headline bout will take place in the flyweight division. The reigning UFC champion, Myanmar’s Joshua Van will face the division’s former dominant champion, experienced Brazilian Alexandre Pantojain the Octagon. The rematch, contested for the championship belt, is expected to be the true highlight of the evening.

Co-main event: Arman Tsarukyan faces Mauricio Ruffy

The second most important fight of the tournament (co-main event) will take place in the lightweight division. Armenian Arman Tsarukyan who has long been waiting for his opportunity and contender status, will test himself against dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy The winner could later become the leading contender for the championship belt.

The full UFC 331 card:

Main Card:

Joshua Van (USA) — Alexandre Pantoja (Brazil) (Championship bout)

Arman Tsarukyan (Armenia) — Mauricio Ruffy (Brazil)

Patricio Pitbull (Brazil) — Doo Ho Choi (South Korea)

Alonzo Menifield (USA) — Iwo Baraniewski (Poland)

Gable Steveson (USA) — Sean Sharaf (USA)

Marlon Vera (Ecuador) — Charles Jourdain (Canada)

Prelims Card:

Tai Tuivasa (Australia) — Robelis Despaigne (Cuba)

Edmen Shahbazyan (USA) — Brunno Ferreira (Brazil)

Giga Chikadze (Georgia) — Joanderson Brito (Brazil)

Casey O'Neill (Scotland) — Eduarda Moura (Brazil)

Rayan Gandra (Brazil) — Ozzy Diaz (USA)

Michael Aswell (USA) — Jeo Sang Yoo (South Korea)

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