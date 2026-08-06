Rodri Agrees to Join Barcelona and Real Madrid Is Left in Shock

The most sensational transfer of the current season in Spanish football is one step away from completion, as Manchester City midfielder Rodri has agreed to join Barcelona. According to Marca, the Spanish player has given his positive response to the Catalan club’s sporting department, crushing Real Madrid’s hopes of signing the experienced defensive midfielder. Goal.com reports .

Rodri reportedly told Barcelona’s sporting director that he wants to join head coach Hansi Flick’s project. This dramatic turn of events has effectively halted any negotiations with the capital club. Barcelona’s management has consequently begun preparing the transfer agreement and received the player’s approval to start official negotiations with Manchester City.

Frenkie de Jong’s Injury and a New Plan

Frenkie de Jong’s physical condition prompted Barcelona to pursue Rodri so actively. After conservative treatment failed to produce positive results for the Dutch midfielder’s chronic injury, he is reportedly expected to undergo surgery. De Jong’s repeated absences from important matches in recent seasons forced the club’s management to look for a reliable, world-class player for the heart of midfield.

Rodri joined Manchester City from Atlético Madrid in 2019, winning the Premier League four times and lifting the Champions League trophy. He has also played a key role in major victories with the Spain national team. Experts believe his style is an excellent fit for Hansi Flick’s tactical system, and the transfer would further strengthen Barcelona’s midfield.

Real Madrid’s Plan Falls Apart

In fact, Real Madrid’s management, led by Florentino Pérez, had also shown strong interest in the Manchester City midfielder and reached an initial agreement with his representatives. However, the prolonged negotiations worked in Barcelona’s favor, and the Catalan club acted quickly. Losing Rodri represents not only a sporting blow for Madrid but also a serious reputational setback.

According to reports, after their latest trophyless season, Real Madrid had already begun major changes under José Mourinho and signed Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté, Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries and Yan Diomande. Rodri’s transfer was supposed to be the centerpiece of this summer’s transfer window. Barcelona now appears close to gaining a major advantage over its main rival with this unexpected signing.