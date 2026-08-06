Sindarov show in St. Louis: Javokhir defeats Caruana and climbs to second place!

The blitz competition has begun at the next stage of the prestigious Grand Chess Tour series in St. Louis, USA, which offers a prize fund of $200,000. Among the world’s 10 strongest grandmasters, our compatriot Javokhir Sindarov is also fighting strongly for victory.

On the tournament’s fourth day, the players contested the first nine rounds of blitz, or fast chess.

Strong start by Sindarov: Caruana and Dominguez defeated

The Uzbek young grandmaster produced an outstanding performance on the first day of the blitz. Although Javokhir suffered his only defeat against Dutchman Jorden van Foreest, he scored important points in all his other games.

Our compatriot defeated giants of world chess — Fabiano Caruana, Awonder Liang and Leinier Dominguez. Nevertheless, draws were recorded in hard-fought games against Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, Vincent Keymer, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Wesley So.

Tournament standings: Sindarov among the leaders!

Based on the combined scores from the rapid and blitz competitions, the top four currently look as follows:

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) — 18 points Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) — 16.5 points Wesley So (USA) — 15 points Levon Aronian (USA) — 14.5 points

Decisive games today: Javokhir to fight for the title!

The final nine blitz games will be played today, after which the overall winner of the tournament across the rapid and blitz disciplines will be determined.

Javokhir Sindarov will begin the second day of the blitz with the white pieces against Levon Aronian . The games will start at 10:00 p.m. Tashkent time.

The tournament’s full list of participants: Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan), Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian, Wesley So, Leinier Dominguez, Awonder Liang (all from the USA), Vincent Keymer (Germany), Anish Giri, Jorden van Foreest (the Netherlands), Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India).

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