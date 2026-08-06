Combat Generals: Why Did Putin Carry Out a Sweeping Rotation in the Russian Army?

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Combat Generals: Why Did Putin Carry Out a Sweeping Rotation in the Russian Army?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has carried out a major personnel rotation in the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces. According to official sources, the decision is aimed at fundamentally improving logistics at the front, military-technical support, and the strategy for drone warfare.

According to experts, this time the Kremlin is placing its main emphasis not on cabinet officials, but specifically on "combat generals" who have gained experience and distinguished themselves on the battlefield.

Rapid and Strategic Appointments: Who Took Which Position?

According to the new appointments, the following important changes have taken place in the Russian Armed Forces:

  • New commander of the drone forces: Colonel General Denis Lyamin has been appointed commander of the Unmanned Aviation (UAV) Forces.

  • Group leadership reshuffled: Colonel General Andrey Ivanayev will lead the "Center" Group of Forces, while Colonel General Pyotr Bolgarev will head the "East" Group of Forces.

  • Logistics under one umbrella: Colonel General Valeriy Solodchuk, the former commander of the "Center" Group, has been appointed deputy defense minister. He will now consolidate the logistics and supply operations of the entire army under a single center.

  • Weapons and technology: Deputy Defense Ministers Aleksandr Sanchik (weapons procurement and technical support) and Aleksey Krivoruchko (development of advanced weapons) will oversee systematic rearmament.

  • General Staff leadership: The statement emphasized that Valeriy Gerasimov will continue serving as Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister.

Analysts’ Assessment: "War Is Bringing New Talents to the Fore"

Military experts and politicians say these personnel changes are not merely a routine rotation, but rather a major operational preparation:

1. Command Will Become More Centralized

According to military expert and retired Colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief aims to strengthen organizational and administrative control over the troops. These changes could lay the groundwork for broader and more decisive offensive operations in the future.

2. Frontline Experience Is the Main Criterion

According to Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, just as during World War II, the front itself is bringing new military leaders to the fore:

"General Solodchuk distinguished himself through his combat operations in the Kursk region, while Sanchik did so with the 'South' Group. The army needed officers who deeply understood the situation on the battlefield," — the deputy said.

3. The "Drone War" and New Technologies

Military expert Andrey Klinsevich specifically noted that Putin is promoting to senior positions officers whom he knows personally and who have delivered results at the front:

"The army is currently undergoing systematic restructuring for modern drone warfare. The arrival of professionals who understand the needs of the front from the inside will sharply accelerate many processes," he said.

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Vladimir PutinRussiaValeriy GerasimovMinistry of Defense
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