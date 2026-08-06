Uzbekistan’s Layma Vladson Pulls Off a Major ‘Upset’ in Leipzig

Uzbekistan’s fourth-ranked player Layma Vladson at a prestigious tournament in Germany erased a huge ranking gap. Our tennis player, who reached the main draw through qualifying, defeated the tournament’s fifth seed in just 69 minutes.

Vladson now faces another serious test. She will battle Yelena Maligina, who is ranked significantly higher, for a place in the quarterfinals.

A successful run that began in qualifying

The city of Leipzig is hosting an ITF W75 women’s tournament from August 3 to 9. Held on outdoor clay courts, the event offers a $60,000 prize purse, with 32 players in the main draw.

Layma Vladson began her campaign in the main draw by coming through qualifying. In the decisive match, she faced Ukraine’s Anastasiia Firman.

The Uzbek representative won the first set 6–3. In the second set, she left her opponent virtually no chance, sealing a 6–1 victory and advancing to the main draw.

An unexpected scenario against the fifth seed

In the opening round of the main draw, Vladson faced the tournament’s fifth seed, Tessa Johanna Brokmann. The German had the advantage in ranking and experience, but the match on court told a completely different story.

Layma seized the initiative from the opening minutes. Applying pressure to her opponent’s shots, she comfortably took the first set 6–2.

The pattern did not change in the second set. Vladson gave Brokmann no chance to recover and closed it out 6–1. The match lasted just 69 minutes.

Final score: Layma Vladson — Tessa Johanna Brokmann — 6–2, 6–1.

A gap of more than 500 ranking places made no difference

The significance of this result becomes even clearer when comparing the players’ positions in the world rankings. WTA data lists Vladson around the eighth hundred, while Brokmann is ranked 267th. The Uzbek player’s career-high ranking is 755th, whereas the German has climbed as high as 254th.

Nevertheless, the gap of more than 500 ranking places was not visible in the match. On the contrary, Vladson controlled the pace and imposed her superiority on her opponent throughout the two sets.

Such a victory could give Layma not only a place in the next round, but also the confidence to compete on equal terms against higher-ranked opponents.

Yelena Maligina stands next

In the round of 16, Vladson faced Estonia’s Yelena Maligina. The 26-year-old is among the world’s top 320 players and has reached a career-high ranking of 294th.

Maligina is considered superior in terms of experience and ranking. Moreover, she defeated Vladson 6–0, 6–3 at a tournament in Helsinki in March 2026. The Leipzig match therefore also gave Layma a chance to avenge that defeat.

With the confident tennis she displayed in qualifying and the main draw, Vladson showed that she is ready to produce another surprise. Her main task now is to maintain her speed and pressure throughout the match against an experienced opponent.

Layma’s run in Leipzig has already become one of the tournament’s notable stories. Reaching the quarterfinals could turn this sensational result into an even greater achievement.

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