Huawei Unveils New MateBook Pro Laptop With Its Own Processor and HarmonyOS

·44·Technology
Huawei Unveils New MateBook Pro Laptop With Its Own Processor and HarmonyOS

Huawei has taken an important step in the technology market by unveiling an updated MateBook Pro laptop that completely abandons the Windows operating system and AMD or Intel processors. According to ixbt.com, the device has become the company’s next flagship product to operate within a fully independent ecosystem based on its own developments. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new laptop stands out with its lightweight and compact design. The device features a 14-inch OLED display and weighs just 970 grams. This makes it highly convenient for users to carry it with them at all times.

Independent Hardware and Performance

The device’s key feature is its “inner world.” Instead of conventional foreign chips, the laptop is equipped with Huawei’s own Kirin X90 Plus processor. This hardware solution ensures high efficiency when performing all of the device’s calculations.

The base version comes with 24 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Models with larger storage capacities are also planned for release to meet customers’ needs. The starting model costs approximately 1,480 US dollars.

HarmonyOS 6.1 Operating System

In addition to the processor, the software has also undergone a major change. Instead of Windows or Linux, the laptop runs HarmonyOS 6.1 directly. This further strengthens connectivity between the company’s devices.

The device’s multimedia capabilities are also noteworthy. Its OLED display offers a high resolution of 3120x2080 pixels, ensuring sharp images and vivid colors. The laptop also features a 70 Wh battery for extended battery life.

HuaweiMateBook ProKirin X90 PlusHarmonyOSLaptops
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