Tashkent Comeback: Paxtakor Squander 2-0 Lead Against Bukhoro

The central match of the 16th round of the Uzbekistan Super League featured drama and unexpected twists. In a tense clash in Tashkent, second-placed Paxtakor hosted third-placed Bukhoro and surrendered a two-goal lead.

Kamoliddin Tojiyev’s side dropped points for the second consecutive round and missed the chance to overtake leaders Neftchi.

Paxtakor’s confident start and first-half dominance

From the opening minutes at Paxtakor Stadium, the hosts showed plenty of attacking intent. As a result, in the 16th minute Dilshod Saitov opened the scoring.

Soon after, in the 28th minute, the Lions’ forward Stefan Chinedu doubled the advantage and appeared to have virtually secured his team’s victory — 2:0.

Bukhoro’s comeback and Rodich’s wonder goal

After replacing key players and changing their tactics, Bukhoro showed tremendous character in the second half:

A spectacular trivela: In the 75th minute, visiting player Vladimir Rodich sent a fantastic outside-of-the-foot strike into the net to pull one back.

Drama in the 83rd minute: With little time remaining, Paxtakor goalkeeper Sanjar Quvvatovscored an unexpected own goal to restore the balance — 2:2.

The final score and the league-table situation

After the draw, Paxtakor 35 points remained in second place and failed to overtake leaders Neftchi, who have 36 points. Bukhoro, who earned a hard-fought point, 27 points strengthened their position in third place.

Super League, Matchday 16

Paxtakor — Bukhoro 2:2

6 August, Tashkent, Paxtakor Stadium

Goals: Dilshod Saitov (16), Stefan Chinedu (28) — Vladimir Rodich (75), Sanjar Quvvatov (83, own goal).

Paxtakor: Sanjar Quvvatov, Zaid Tahsin, Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev, Dilshod Saitov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Doston Hamdamov (Ayman Husayn, 86), Bashar Resan (Flamarion, 86), Abdurauf Bo‘riyev, Sardor Sobirxo‘jayev, Sherzod Nasrullayev, Stefan Chinedu (Hojimat Erkinov, 69).

Bukhoro: Umid Hamroyev, Ravshan Xayrullayev, Xurshid Muxtorov, Shahzod Ubaydullayev (Anvar Jo‘rayev, 69), Temur Mamasiddiqov (Asilbek Qayyumov, 74), Javohir Ro‘ziyev (Asad Jo‘raboyev, 46 (Nika Kacharava, 56)), Sherzod Esanov, Muhammad Yo‘ldoshev (Shahboz Jo‘rabekov, 46), Boyan Mladovich, Kirill Todorov, Vladimir Rodich.

Cautions: Ravshan Xayrullayev (42), Nika Kacharava (64), Kirill Todorov (66).

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