Yandeks Pey App Removed From the App Store

·48·Technology
Yandeks Pey App Removed From the App Store

Popular Yandeks Pey The official app of the Yandeks Pey fintech service has been removed from Apple's App Store digital marketplace. Company representatives promptly issued a statement about the incident and its details, urging users not to panic. They explained the consequences for users who had already installed the app on their devices and what to do in the current situation. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, despite the app disappearing from the store, users' funds remain completely safe and are not at risk. All functions continue to work normally for owners who have already installed the app on their smartphones. However, due to the technical restrictions, downloading new versions or reinstalling the app after deletion is currently impossible.

Recommendations and Alternative Solutions for Users

Experts recommend that iPhone owners running iOS take several precautions on their devices. In particular, a special setting should be changed to prevent the app from being automatically removed or becoming unavailable:

  • Open the Settings section
  • Select the Apps section
  • Open the App Store section
  • In Automatic Downloads, disable Software Updates
Users are also strongly advised not to delete the existing app from their devices. If the app is accidentally deleted, it cannot be restored through the App Store.

If new users or those left without the app need an alternative, the company recommends using the web version. For convenient access through a browser, the website can be added to the home screen. To do this, open the service in Safari, tap the Share button, and select Add to Home Screen.

Situation on the Android Platform

It is important to note that the restrictions apply only to Apple's ecosystem, while nothing has changed for Android users. On Google Play, the Yandeks Pey app remains available as before and can be downloaded freely.

In addition, Android device owners can download and update the app without problems through alternative platforms, including the RuStore store. All features of the fintech service are also fully accessible through any browser via its official website.

Yandeks PeyApp StoreAppTechnologyNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

China Installs World’s Largest Hydroturbine RotorChina Installs World’s Largest Hydroturbine RotorToday, 13:23GeForce RTX 5090 price rises 135% above its official priceGeForce RTX 5090 price rises 135% above its official priceToday, 12:59A Unique Steampunk Computer Powered by a Stirling Engine Has Been CreatedA Unique Steampunk Computer Powered by a Stirling Engine Has Been CreatedToday, 12:30The US and 38 Other Countries Demand Advance Warning of Missile LaunchesThe US and 38 Other Countries Demand Advance Warning of Missile LaunchesToday, 11:57Redmi K100 Pro Max Flagship Unveiled With Huge Battery and Powerful ProcessorRedmi K100 Pro Max Flagship Unveiled With Huge Battery and Powerful ProcessorToday, 10:54India’s Yulu Startup Raises $93 Million to Expand Its Electric Bike FleetIndia’s Yulu Startup Raises $93 Million to Expand Its Electric Bike FleetToday, 09:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids