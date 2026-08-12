Yandeks Pey App Removed From the App Store

Popular Yandeks Pey The official app of the Yandeks Pey fintech service has been removed from Apple's App Store digital marketplace. Company representatives promptly issued a statement about the incident and its details, urging users not to panic. They explained the consequences for users who had already installed the app on their devices and what to do in the current situation. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, despite the app disappearing from the store, users' funds remain completely safe and are not at risk. All functions continue to work normally for owners who have already installed the app on their smartphones. However, due to the technical restrictions, downloading new versions or reinstalling the app after deletion is currently impossible.

Recommendations and Alternative Solutions for Users

Experts recommend that iPhone owners running iOS take several precautions on their devices. In particular, a special setting should be changed to prevent the app from being automatically removed or becoming unavailable:

Open the Settings section

Select the Apps section

Open the App Store section

In Automatic Downloads, disable Software Updates

Users are also strongly advised not to delete the existing app from their devices. If the app is accidentally deleted, it cannot be restored through the App Store.

If new users or those left without the app need an alternative, the company recommends using the web version. For convenient access through a browser, the website can be added to the home screen. To do this, open the service in Safari, tap the Share button, and select Add to Home Screen.

Situation on the Android Platform

It is important to note that the restrictions apply only to Apple's ecosystem, while nothing has changed for Android users. On Google Play, theapp remains available as before and can be downloaded freely.

In addition, Android device owners can download and update the app without problems through alternative platforms, including the RuStore store. All features of the fintech service are also fully accessible through any browser via its official website.