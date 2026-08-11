In Kazakhstan, a cast was allegedly put on a child’s healthy leg instead of the broken one

On social media in Kazakhstan a video showing a cast allegedly being placed on a child’s healthy leg instead of the injured one has gone viral, sparking discussion.

According to the author who shared the video, the child’s parents took the child to a hospital for medical treatment after the child broke a leg. It later emerged that the cast had been placed on the healthy leg rather than the broken one.

The incident prompted mixed reactions among social media users. While some harshly criticized the medical staff for such a mistake, others stressed that it was necessary to await all the details and an official comment from the hospital.

There is currently no information that the medical facility or responsible authorities have issued an official statement بشأن the incident.