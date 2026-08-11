Saudi Arabia Changed the Life of a One-Legged Nepali Man

·58·World
Saudi Arabia Changed the Life of a One-Legged Nepali Man

Many people may remember the famous video that touched millions of hearts around the internet. At a time when riots and unrest were escalating, a young Nepali man who had lost one leg stood alone and fearlessly at the entrance of a mosque, protecting it. His courage and determination quickly spread across social media, turning him into a symbol of true heroism.

The incident did not go unnoticed by internet users, generous individuals known for their charitable work, or the government of Saudi Arabia. The young man's courage was recognized, and efforts were made to find him.

Most joyfully, the incident opened a new chapter in his life. The Nepali man was invited to the holy city of Mecca and given the blessing of performing Umrah. In this way, he was not only recognized for his courage but also given the opportunity to visit the sacred land.

However, the assistance he received did not end there. Medical specialists in Saudi Arabia took responsibility for fitting him with a modern prosthetic limb. This gave him a greater opportunity to return to everyday life, move independently, and step into the future with confidence.

Thus, the courage of the one-legged Nepali man who once stood fearlessly at the entrance of a mosque completely changed his life. His determination did not go unnoticed, and the story once again showed that kindness, humanity, and courage are always valued.

Saudi ArabiaMecca
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ocean Temperature Hits Historic Record in JulyOcean Temperature Hits Historic Record in JulyToday, 01:18In Kazakhstan, a cast was allegedly put on a child’s healthy leg instead of the broken oneIn Kazakhstan, a cast was allegedly put on a child’s healthy leg instead of the broken oneYesterday, 23:38U.S. Breaks 130-Year Heat Record, Setting Historic MarkU.S. Breaks 130-Year Heat Record, Setting Historic MarkYesterday, 23:00Chocolate Found After 35 Years Amazes EveryoneChocolate Found After 35 Years Amazes EveryoneYesterday, 22:44One-Meter Lizard Appears on a Street in South KoreaOne-Meter Lizard Appears on a Street in South KoreaYesterday, 22:38Three Men in Poland Save Girl Falling from Fifth FloorThree Men in Poland Save Girl Falling from Fifth FloorYesterday, 20:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts