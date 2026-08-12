How Much Was Spent on Beauty Services in Kazakhstan?

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How Much Was Spent on Beauty Services in Kazakhstan?

In Kazakhstan In 2025, the volume of beauty industry services reached 127.3 billion tenge. This was reported by the press service of the country’s Bureau of National Statistics.

Hairdressing services accounted for the largest share. Last year, their volume amounted to 67.5 billion tenge, an increase of 5.3% compared with 2024.

The volume of cosmetology services, including manicure and pedicure services, amounted to 7.5 billion tenge.

In addition, other beauty salon services, including services related to hair treatment, reached 52.3 billion tenge.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, the beauty services sector is developing not only in cities but also in rural areas.

In particular, in 2025, the volume of hairdressing services in rural areas increased by 4.2% compared with 2024, reaching 34.3 billion tenge.

In addition, other beauty salon services in rural areas amounted to 1.9 billion tenge, while cosmetology services reached 814.9 million tenge.

KazakhstanBureau of National Statistics
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