Data of 15 million citizens in Kazakhstan reportedly leaked onto the darknet

·35·World
Data of 15 million citizens in Kazakhstan reportedly leaked onto the darknet

On August 12, 2026, the Telegram channel Mash of Kazakhstan reported that the personal data of 15 million Kazakhstani citizens had been put up for sale on the darknet.

According to the report, this data represents nearly three-quarters of Kazakhstan's population. On the darknet, a user operating under the alias shymzz13 claimed to have obtained the database by breaching the government's eGov e-government system.

According to the available information, the 2.7-gigabyte file contains 47 million rows of data. It reportedly includes citizens' passport details, phone numbers, email addresses, workplaces, document copies, and passwords.

The seller valued the database at 0.5 bitcoin, or approximately $32,000.

However, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry said the information had not yet been confirmed. The ministry said it was technically examining the leaked data together with the relevant services. In particular, the samples included in the listing are being analyzed to determine their source.

Ministry representatives said there is currently no evidence confirming that eGov information systems were breached or that the database was obtained directly from eGov.

The ministry also noted that some of the information in the circulated report does not match the structure and format of data in the e-government system. In particular, it said that scanned copies of passports are not stored in eGov in the alleged form, while digital documents use a different format.

The ministry stressed that the darknet user's claim that the database was obtained by breaching eGov cannot, by itself, serve as evidence that the system was hacked.

The technical investigation is currently ongoing. Additional information is expected to be provided based on its results.

The ministry advised Kazakhstan's citizens to follow digital security rules. In particular, they were asked not to share SMS codes, passwords, or electronic digital signature credentials with others, not to open suspicious links, and not to use the same password for different services.

KazakhstanTelegramMasheGov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

How Much Was Spent on Beauty Services in Kazakhstan?How Much Was Spent on Beauty Services in Kazakhstan?Today, 13:25Kazakhstan Woman Found to Have Tried to Sell Her Unborn ChildKazakhstan Woman Found to Have Tried to Sell Her Unborn ChildToday, 12:53Two Children Trapped in House FireTwo Children Trapped in House FireToday, 12:41Smart Glasses Banned in Court BuildingsSmart Glasses Banned in Court BuildingsToday, 12:26Guardiola and Mourinho’s Longstanding Feud: Behind the Scenes of the Netflix SeriesGuardiola and Mourinho’s Longstanding Feud: Behind the Scenes of the Netflix SeriesToday, 12:15Giant Alligator Attacks Woman Swimming in the WaterGiant Alligator Attacks Woman Swimming in the WaterToday, 12:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts