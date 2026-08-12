Rio Ferdinand calls on Manchester United to sign Miles Lewis-Skelly

England international and Arsenal youngster Miles Lewis-Skelly remains in the spotlight ahead of the summer transfer window. According to reports published by Metro, the London club has offered its 19-year-old academy graduate to other leading English clubs. While the situation is prompting heated debate in the football world, Manchester United and Chelsea are showing serious interest in the player. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel that the Red Devils must act immediately and complete this transfer. In his view, the club's management should open its wallet at once and not hesitate to spend the £60 million to £70 million being demanded for the talented player.

Miles Lewis-Skelly's breakthrough season

The 19-year-old faced some difficulties at the start of the 2025/26 season and struggled to break into the starting lineup. However, he made his mark for Mikel Arteta's team during the decisive stage of the campaign, in the matches at the end of the season. Miles repaid his head coach's confidence and managed to secure a place in the starting XI.

The young talent played an important role in Arsenal winning the English Premier League title at the end of the season and reaching the Champions League final. Despite impressing in the London side, the club is reportedly open to selling the youngster to fund other transfers. In particular, the Gunners' move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for £75 million is said to have accelerated these efforts.

Rio Ferdinand's tactical analysis

According to Rio Ferdinand, Lewis-Skelly could benefit any team because he can play not only in central midfield but also at full-back. In particular, although Luke Shaw spent last season without injury and featured in many matches for Manchester United, the team still lacks a suitable natural backup at left-back.

Ferdinand said that if the player is available at this price, Manchester United must act without hesitation. "If I were at Manchester United right now, I would press the green button immediately and buy him," the former defender said. The football community is closely monitoring the decisions Manchester United and Chelsea will make regarding this transfer.