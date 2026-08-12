China Installs World’s Largest Hydroturbine Rotor

The installation of the world’s largest hydroturbine rotor has been successfully completed at the Chjala hydroelectric power plant under construction in China. According to ixbt.com, the project is recognized as one of the world’s most complex engineering complexes using impulse hydro units. Ixbt.com reports .

The installed giant rotor has a diameter of 9.285 meters, a height of 3.487 meters, and a total weight of 840 tons. Experts compare this figure to the weight of approximately 560 passenger cars.

Engineering Solutions in Challenging Mountain Conditions

The hydroelectric power plant is being built in a mountain gorge nearly 3000 meters above sea level. Extreme cold, low oxygen levels, and limited space made it impossible to transport large components in one piece.

For this reason, engineers used a complex logistics method: the components were delivered to the plateau in sections, then assembled and welded directly at the construction site. Millimeter-level precision was required during rotor installation, as even the slightest deviation could cause severe equipment vibration in the future.

Project Capacity and Environmental Significance

The Chjala hydroelectric power plant will become a key facility in China’s major program to transmit electricity from Tibet. The station will house two impulse hydro units, each with a capacity of 500 MW, making them the first equipment of this type to be used in the country.

Unlike conventional hydroturbines, impulse units are designed to operate with very large elevation differences. At the Chjala station, the design water pressure will reach up to 671 meters, with the water flow acting directly on the runner.

Once the station reaches full capacity, it will be able to generate nearly 4 billion kW·soat of electricity annually. This will save approximately 1.3 million tons of standard coal each year and prevent the release of 3.42 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.