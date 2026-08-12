“Sheep Armor” to Protect Against Wolves: Why Farmers Were Dissatisfied (Video)

·97·World
“Sheep Armor” to Protect Against Wolves: Why Farmers Were Dissatisfied (Video)

Amid the growing wolf population in Europe and the increasing number of attacks on livestock, Austrian inventor Rudolf Schaubach proposed an unexpected and unusual solution. The specialist, who lives in Villach, created a prototype of special “armor” designed to protect sheep from wolf bites after three years of work.

However, this “armor,” tested by the inventor on farms in the Alps, sparked heated debate among livestock farmers and industry experts.

“A wolf that bites once will not attack again”: What is the invention’s principle?

Rudolf Schaubach’s idea is quite simple: to create a lightweight plastic mesh armor covered with sharp spikes that does not place excessive weight on the animal or restrict its movement. According to the inventor, when a wolf bites the armor, it feels intense pain and abandons the idea of attacking again.

“The wolf is an extremely intelligent and perceptive predator. If it encounters spiked plastic on its first attempt and feels pain, I do not think it will try to bite the sheep a second time”, the Austrian inventor told local media in an interview.

Farmers and experts are skeptical: “Impractical and dangerous!”

Despite the inventor’s optimism, livestock farmers and agricultural organizations are strongly rejecting the idea. In their view, such armor is completely ineffective both financially and in terms of animal safety.

  • Threat to animal health: Rene Krüger, a farmer who owns approximately 1,000 sheep, says that over time the sheep’s wool becomes tangled in the plastic mesh, causing the animal suffering. Moreover, wolves are intelligent predators that may change their tactics and attack unprotected legs or the head.

  • Economically unviable: According to Gina Stramp, a representative of the Lower Saxony Agricultural Producers’ Association, dressing a flock of hundreds or thousands of sheep individually in plastic mesh is completely impossible, both financially and physically.

How did the inventor respond to the criticism?

Rudolf Schaubach rejected the criticism directed at him, saying that people were judging his project based only on photographs, without testing it in real conditions. He said that during the trial, a sheep wore the mesh for several days, fed normally, and moved freely without any problems.

Nevertheless, due to strong opposition and disputes in Austria, Schaubach was forced to suspend local trials temporarily. He is now looking for opportunities to test his “sheep armor” in other countries.

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Rudolf SchaubachVillachAlpsRene KrügerGina Stramp
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