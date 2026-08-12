Pilot Found Flying Aircraft Under the Influence of Drugs

·51·World
Pilot Found Flying Aircraft Under the Influence of Drugs

An aircraft belonging to India's Air India unexpectedly dropped nearly 90 meters during flight. Initially, turbulence was suspected to be the cause. However, it was later discovered that one of the pilots was under the influence of drugs during the flight.

The incident occurred on August 4 aboard an Airbus A320neo flying the Phuket–New Delhi route. As a result of the sudden drop of the aircraft, 20 passengers and 4 crew members were injured. 17 of them were taken to the hospital.

The situation could have taken a much more serious turn, but the co-pilot took over the controls in time. He gained control of the aircraft and landed it safely in New Delhi.

All details of the incident are currently being investigated. The Indian Ministry of Aviation is conducting an inquiry into the event.

Air IndiaPilotDrugsAviation IncidentNew Delhi
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