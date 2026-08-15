“I’ll Make the Strait of Hormuz U.S. Territory”: Trump Unveils Plan That Shook the World

U.S. President Donald Trump has made an unprecedented statement about the Strait of Hormuz, a key hub of global energy security. Speaking at a police academy in New York State, the White House leader said that after achieving a decisive victory over Iran, he intends to declare the Strait of Hormuz “U.S. territory” .

Trump stressed that the strategic waterway is currently under the full control of the U.S. Navy and that the blockade of Iranian ports is working like a “steel wall”:

“Once Iran has been completely defeated, I will soon declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory. In fact, that is essentially the situation now—we have imposed a blockade, and no ship can pass until we give permission”.

At the same time, the president provided no clear explanation of the international legal mechanisms behind this decision or how it would be implemented in practice.

Tehran’s Response: “Hormuz Belonged to Iran and Will Remain Iran’s”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi sharply rejected Trump’s claims. The diplomat recalled that control over the strait belongs solely to Tehran and said they would not yield to pressure from Washington:

“The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized through social media posts, aircraft carriers, or campaign speeches. Hormuz belonged to Iran, belongs to Iran, and will remain Iran’s. The strait will be opened or closed only by order of Iran”.

Global Market Tensions: Oil and Gasoline Prices Rise

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and liquefied gas passes, have heightened concerns in global markets:

Oil price: The price of Brent crude is approaching $90 per barrel;

U.S. domestic market: Gasoline prices have reached $4 per gallon. Trump described the increase as “the price of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons” and urged citizens to accept the situation appropriately.

Experts’ Concern: Long-Term Military Presence?

CNN and international military analysts note that declaring the strait U.S. territory would require deploying a massive military contingent in the region for an indefinite period. This could contradict Trump’s initial promises that the war with Iran would be short and swift.

Moreover, against the backdrop of Trump’s earlier statements about taking control of Greenland and the Panama Canal and turning Venezuela into the “51st state,” experts also view the Hormuz issue as a powerful geopolitical pressure tool being used by the White House to force Iran to make maximum concessions in negotiations.

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