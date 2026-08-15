US Announces “Double Blow” Strategy Against Iran

The geopolitical confrontation between the United States and Iran has entered an even more intense and dangerous phase. The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent officially announced a new and unprecedentedly tough package of sanctions against Tehran in the history of global economic isolation.

According to Bessent, Washington is promoting a “double blow” strategy aimed at completely halting Iran’s foreign trade ties and choking its export-import channels. These measures will be carried out alongside the ongoing naval blockade of Iranian ports.

“Secondary sanctions” threat against China and oil buyers

The most dangerous aspect of the new restrictions is that they will target third countries and companies that continue purchasing Iranian oil.

The China factor: Secondary sanctions could be imposed on Chinese companies that are major buyers of Iranian crude. This is expected to take the trade war between Washington and Beijing to a new level and cause severe turbulence in global energy markets;

Impact of 2,200 sanctions: According to Bloomberg, although the US has imposed nearly 2,200 restrictions on Tehran since 2018, they have failed to force Iran to abandon its nuclear program or relinquish control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s response plan: “Prolonging the conflict until Trump’s term ends”

An adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Reza Naqdi has revealed Tehran’s long-term defense plan:

“To ensure its national security, Tehran is seriously considering the option of Donald Trump’spresidential term until the conflict ends”.

Although the sides agreed to a ceasefire in June, peace talks have reached a complete deadlock. While Washington demands free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has put forward the following three conditions in exchange for lifting the blockade:

Full cancellation of all international sanctions; Withdrawal of US military forces from the region; Full compensation for the enormous damage caused by the war.

$270 Billion in Damage and 90% Inflation

Military operations and the blockade have dealt an unprecedented blow to Iran’s economy:

Industrial crisis: According to official estimates, the damage has exceeded $270 billion . Major steel mills and petrochemical complexes have ceased operations as a result of US and Israeli strikes;

Social impact: According to the Financial Times, nearly 2 million citizens have lost their jobs, while the country’s annual inflation rate has approached 90% .

Strait of Hormuz Closed: Oil Exports Plunge 40%

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied gas supplies pass, remains blocked.

As a result, oil and condensate exports from the Persian Gulf states have fallen to 10.7 million barrels per day . This figure is approximately 40% lower than before the conflict, increasingly raising the risk of fuel shortages on global markets.

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