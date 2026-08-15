Skateboarder Performs Historic Trick Against Backdrop of Solar Eclipse

Spanish professional skateboarder Dani León caused a sensation on social media with an extraordinary trick performed during a solar eclipse. The athlete made the most of the rare astronomical event, timing his jump to coincide with the most dramatic moment, when the Sun was completely obscured.

The video shows the Moon completely covering the Sun behind Dani León as he jumps high on his skateboard. The footage creates the impression that the athlete is flying through the air in front of the darkened Sun.

Leon posted the video on social media, describing the trick as one of the most important moves of his life. The footage of the unexpected and precisely timed jump quickly went viral, attracting millions of views.

Another remarkable aspect of the trick is that the athlete managed to synchronize the timing of his jump with the solar eclipse almost perfectly. As a result, an ordinary skateboarding move merged with a rare cosmic event to create a spectacular scene.

Dani León is one of Spain’s best-known professional skateboarders. He represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The total solar eclipse observed on August 12, 2026, was visible in Spain, parts of Portugal and other areas of Europe. In Spain, it was the first total solar eclipse visible there in more than a century.

The combination of an astronomical event and a skateboard trick calculated down to the millimeter became the video’s defining image. Many internet users view the footage not simply as a sports video, but as a rare moment where nature and human skill come together.