iPhone 17 Camera Ties Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in DxOMark Rankings

·1·Technology
iPhone 17 Camera Ties Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in DxOMark Rankings

Apple’s latest base-model smartphone, the iPhone 17, impressed experts by achieving a high score in the independent DxOMark laboratory’s camera tests. According to ixbt.com, the device, which has two main cameras, scored 157 points, securing 20th place in the global ranking and matching the results of several flagship smartphones. Ixbt.com reports this.

Thanks to this score, the base model immediately surpassed last year’s iPhone 16 by 10 points. Interestingly, the new device delivered the same camera performance as the iPhone 16 Pro, Oppo Find X7 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, generating significant interest in the technology world.

Key Camera Improvements and Advantages

The main innovation behind the device’s success is its upgraded ultra-wide-angle camera. The old 12-megapixel sensor has been replaced with a modern 48-megapixel sensor. At the same time, the 48-megapixel main camera carried over from the previous generation, featuring an f/1.6 lens and a 1/1.56-inch sensor, also demonstrated high image quality.

DxOMark experts particularly praised the smartphone’s video-recording capabilities. According to the test results, the device stands out for its accurate color reproduction, fast autofocus, effective stabilization system, and good noise control.

Drawbacks and Limitations

Nevertheless, the tests also revealed some shortcomings. In particular, the more aggressive noise-reduction function can sometimes cause fine details to disappear. The lack of a telephoto camera also remains the device’s main weakness.

For distant shots, the smartphone relies solely on digital cropping, putting it behind advanced flagships equipped with dedicated telephoto lenses. Portrait mode is also not perfect, with some shortcomings becoming noticeable, especially when several people are photographed at the same time.

iPhone 17DxOMarkAppleSamsung Galaxy S26 UltraSmartphone Camera
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