New sensation after Husanov: First details of Rahmonaliev transfer revealed

·101·Sport
New sensation after Husanov: First details of Rahmonaliev transfer revealed

The French club «Lans», which brought Uzbekistan's young defender Abduqodir Husanov into European football, has once again turned its attention to Uzbek football talent. French media and prominent insiders have reported that the French side is seriously planning to sign midfielder Umarali Rahmonaliev.

The management of «Lans», which is preparing to compete in the UEFA Champions League, is considering the Uzbek midfielder as a priority option for strengthening its midfield in the final stages of the summer transfer window.

What are French experts saying?

Europe's leading sports publications are actively analyzing the French club's transfer policy.

Kevin Karrer (topmercato.com expert):

«Umarali Rahmonaliev has been included on «Lans»'s shortlist of transfer targets. The departures of Adrien Thomasson and Mamadou Sangare, who played in the starting lineup last season, as well as Mamadi Diambu, who left for «Brest», are forcing the club to strengthen its midfield urgently.

Next season, in addition to Ligue 1 and the French Cup, the team will face the intense battles of the UEFA Champions League. Therefore, attracting talented players such as Rahmonaliev is a completely logical and worthwhile step».

Yoxan Boden (les-transferts.com journalist):

«"Rasing Klub de Lans" is showing particular interest in signing a defensive midfielder. Rahmonaliev has already made one assist after appearing in six matches for «Sabax» in the Champions League qualifying rounds this season.

His immense potential and work rate on the pitch have attracted considerable interest from "Lans" scouts. Before rival clubs begin making moves, "Lans" may enter official negotiations soon in an effort to seize the initiative».

«Lans» — the most reliable bridge to Europe for Uzbek footballers

Abduqodir Husanov's successful performances for «Lans» and the attention he has attracted from top clubs have sharply increased the French club's confidence in the Uzbek market.

Although no official offer has yet been made between the parties, if the financial terms and transfer fee are agreed, Umarali Rahmonaliev could make a major career breakthrough and move to France's top division.

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Abdukodir KhusanovUmarali RakhmonalievRC LensSabah FKStade Brestois 29
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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